Metro Detroit Weather: Warm and windy with showers

Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph will help temperatures warm into the low 60s by midday Monday. Skies will be cloudy ahead of showers in the afternoon with a slight chance of storms. Overall rainfall will be 0.10-0.25". Showers will end around 7/8 p.m. leading to mostly cloudy skies Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure quickly builds Tuesday, keeping it dry with temperatures in the mid 50s. Another storm moves in Wednesday afternoon bringing more rain across the area through the overnight hours. We dry out for the rest of the week, with temperatures falling back into the upper 40s into the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: SW 10-20 G35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows near 40°. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

