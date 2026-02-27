Metro Detroit Weather: Warm finish to the workweek

A milder finish to the workweek for today with partly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. It’ll be breezy at times with gusty southwest winds adding a bit of a Spring preview. Clouds mix in later in the day before temperatures fall back into the mid-20s overnight with a continued light breeze.

A milder start to the weekend gives way to another quick return to Winter. Saturday brings a mix of clouds and limited sun with highs returning into the upper 30s to near 40 before winds shift and increase late in the day. A system moves in Saturday night with rain likely transitioning to snow as colder air returns, bringing the chance for light accumulations by early Sunday and a few slick spots for the morning. Sunday turns colder and breezy with highs near 30 degrees and a few leftover flurries before quieter but chilly conditions settle in to wrap up the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with a high around 50° Areas southwest of Detroit have the best chance of being a little warmer than 50°. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with partial clearing. Slight chance of rain with lows in the mid 30s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Highs reach the 40s briefly before falling back to the 30s. Clouds will build as well by the afternoon. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Chance for snow, which could cause slick roads in spots. Lows around 20.

Sunday: A slick start possible with temps only reaching the upper 20s.

