Metro Detroit Weather: Warm & muggy with storm chances

Warm and muggy weather continues today with highs in the upper 70s and dew points near 60°. We'll start off partly sunny, before showers and a few thunderstorms return along a weakening cold front in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be SW 15-25 mph.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler and feel more refreshing with highs in the low 70s and dewpoints into the upper 40s.

Rain chances increase Wednesday through the weekend as a series of waves move through. Temperatures remain well above average and in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny with a chance for t-storms in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80°. Winds: SSW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Rain and clouds clear out. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

