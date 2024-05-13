Metro Detroit Weather: Warm start to the week

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms return after midnight as a cold front drops into southeast Michigan. This front will stall north of M-59, keeping us in the warmer air Monday. High temperatures will climb to near 80° in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms will redevelop late Monday afternoon, and continue overnight and into Tuesday, as the cold front finally pushes through. Temperatures will drop Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure builds in Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs near 70° expected. Rain chances return Friday.

Today: Partly sunny with increasing showers and t-storm chances. Highs near 80°. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Rain returns and picks up close to the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Rain showers with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

