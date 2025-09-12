Metro Detroit Weather: Spotty showers, but more sunshine on the way

Spotty showers are possible this morning through the early afternoon as a weakening disturbance moves through Metro Detroit. Otherwise, today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, near 80°.

A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, before mostly sunny skies return for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

High pressure will be in control of our weather next week, bringing more sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s each day.

Check out your full forecast:

A few sprinkles Saturday, then more sunshine

Today: Spotty showers early, otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80°. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Light

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5 mph.

