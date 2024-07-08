Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer Monday with storm chances

Heat peaks Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with dew points in the mid 60s. Clouds increase throughout the day ahead of rain showers and a few t-storms Monday night into Tuesday.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl will likely move in Tuesday night through Wednesday night, bringing more than 1" or rain across Metro Detroit. Temperatures will drop a bit with highs near 80°.

Today: Increasing clouds, rain/storm chance late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Temps in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszy

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn