Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking the chance for showers today thru Tuesday

No air quality alerts are currently in effect for Metro Detroit, but poor air quality will likely be an ongoing issue into next week.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below:

Metro Detroit Weather: Warmer start to the weekend

Today: Chance of rain with more rain or storms possible in the late evening. Temps in the low 70s. E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with rain or storms possible overnight. Lows near 59° Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible. Temps in the upper 70s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor