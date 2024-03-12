Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up before rain chances return

After a sunny and mild Monday, temperatures will continue to climb Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s this afternoon with a few more clouds moving back in to Metro Detroit.

Rain chances return Wednesday with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Rain chances increase Thursday as a storm system moves through, with showers extending into Friday. Temperatures remain in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, before falling back into the 50s Friday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds with lows in the upper 40s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

