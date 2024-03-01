Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up this weekend

Clouds will gradually clear Saturday with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Sunny skies Sunday and stronger winds out of the south will help bump temperatures into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

As we head into next week, we'll start off with potentially record-setting temperatures with highs near 70°. The current record high in Detroit is 69°, which was set in 1983.

Showers and a chance for thunderstorms are expected Tuesday along a cold front.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn