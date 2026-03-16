Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Advisory and falling temps

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: A windy and snowy start to the week

Cold air pushes in today, dropping temperatures into the mid 30s throughout the day. Snow showers pick up during the afternoon, with snow squalls (narrow bands of intense snowfall that reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile) possible.

Temperatures bottom out in the mid teens Tuesday morning with wind chills near 0°. Highs climb into the upper 20s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty snow showers.

Temperatures climb the second half of the week as a series of weak storms slide in from the northwest.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor