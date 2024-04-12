Metro Detroit Weather: Wind Advisory in effect until 12am

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Michigan's Lower Peninsula until midnight Friday. West/northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 mph are expected, with localized gusts near 50 mph possible in the tip of the Thumb.

Rain showers will continue across Metro Detroit today with winds increasing and becoming strong with gusts up to 45 mph. However, the beginning of the weekend looks brighter and milder with highs in the low 60s on Saturday. Rain showers and a thunderstorm chance return Sunday, especially around midday, with warmer temps near 70.

Today: WIND ADVISORY It will be a wet, windy and colder day. Watch for strong WNW winds with gusts to 45 mph and possibly to 50 mph in the Thumb. High temps will hover near 50 degrees with wind chills in the 40s.

Tonight: Rain moves out with breezy winds with temps in the mid to low 40s. Winds increase: WNW 15-30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: A warmer day with a chance of rain / storms and highs in the low 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

