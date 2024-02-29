Metro Detroit Weather: Wind chills in the single digits through Thursday morning

Wind gusts will slow down this morning but wind chills are still in the low teens and single digits. There could be a few flurries around, but there will be no impact on the roads. By Friday, our high temps will be back up to 50° and we will be back in the 60s by Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clouds decrease with lows around 20°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 50°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

