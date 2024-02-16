Metro Detroit Weather: A cold start to the weekend

Colder air will prompt a few lake effect snow showers tonight into Saturday. It will be quite cold Saturday with highs only into the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Temperatures recover on Sunday with highs near 40° and gusty west-southwest winds.

Tonight: Snow showers possible with a tenth or two accumulation hit and miss. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Highs in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Temps recover into the 40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

