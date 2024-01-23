Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisories through 4 PM and 10 PM

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties until 4 PM.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties 10 PM.

A tricky morning drive as snow, sleet and freezing rain cause issues. This wintry mix will be steady, lifting north across the region. Eventually warm air moves in near the state line, switching precipitation to rain by Tuesday afternoon. The best chance of snow will be 2 - 4" around and north of I-69. South through the northern burbs 1"- 2" of snow is possible, plus 0.1"-0.2" of ice. Around Detroit to Ann Arbor and south to the state line 0.1"-0.2" of ice is possible with an inch or less of snow. Precipitation will taper off by Tuesday evening. Highs climb into the mid 30s.

Today: Wintry mix creating slippery conditions in the morning. There will be slow improvements on the roads from south to north in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A steadier wintry mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain becoming more widespread. It will move in from south to north. Temps will hover near 33° Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Rain showers are expected with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn