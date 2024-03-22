Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, LAPEER, MACOMB, ST. CLAIR AND SANILAC COUNTIES 6 AM FRIDAY UNTIL MIDNIGHT AND UNTIL 2 PM FOR WAYNE

AND WASHTENAW COUNTIES

Snow Friday with increasing amounts the farther north you are. The heaviest snow will be north of I69. The least snow will be in Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Snow will develop across Metro Detroit Friday morning with a few breaks in the snow during the afternoon hours. However, more snow returns for the evening drive and may mix with sleet at times. Generally, 1"-4" snow totals will cover most of us with the heavier amounts north of M59. The heaviest amounts of 6"+ will be more likely across the Saginaw Valley. Watch for slick, snow-covered and slushy roads throughout the day on Friday with temps climbing into the mid to upper 30s. The snow will taper off Friday night and quiet, but still cold conditions, will persist through the weekend.

Friday: Widespread snow is expected. It will start this morning and last into the evening with the less than an inch south of I-94. Snow amounts will increase north of M-59 with 2"-4"+ likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, but some low 40s south of I-94. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Snow closing in for the morning drive with temps around the mid 20s. Winds: ESE 15-10 mph.

Saturday: Leftover snow showers in the morning hours, followed by clearing skies with highs near 40°

Sunday: Brighter skies with temps in the 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

