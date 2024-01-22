Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory from Monday night until Tuesday afternoon

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for all of southeastern lower Michigan at 7 PM until 4 PM Tuesday.

A chilly start to the workweek with morning lows in the teens. Temperatures will climb in the afternoon but remain below freezing. Light snow moves in mid morning and continues through the early evening - eventually mixing with sleet and freezing rain.

The weather gets tricky tonight into Tuesday morning for drivers. A system bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain across the region will pick up overnight. This wintry mix will turn steady just after midnight, lifting north across the region. Eventually warm air moves in near the state line, switching precipitation to rain. Through the Tuesday morning commute we'll be split north to south across Metro Detroit, with snow showers to the north, a mix of snow and freezing rain in the middle, and rain and freezing rain to the south. 2-4" of snow is possible north of a line from Pontiac to Port Huron. South of that line to I-94, 1-2" of snow is possible, plus 0.1" of ice. South of I-94 to the state line 0.1"-0.2" of ice is possible. Precipitation will taper off by Tuesday evening. Highs climb into the mid to upper 30s.

Today: Light snow showers with highs in the low 30s. Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tonight: A wintry mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain. Temps will hover near 32° Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Wintry mix creating slippery conditions in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

