Jamaica warned to shelter in place as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa approaches

Hurricane Melissa rapidly intensified Monday into a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds reaching 175 mph as it barreled toward Jamaica.

As of 8:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday , the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Melissa was roughly 155 miles southwest of Kingston, Jamaica.

The storm is moving relatively slowly, at about two miles per hour, and making a turn north that is forecast to bring its path directly over Jamaica. The storm is forecast to arrive on the south coast of Jamaica early on Tuesday morning.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire island of Jamaica. The National Hurricane Center is urging residents to shelter in place for the duration of the storm.

The NHC forecasts destructive winds that may completely destroy shelters and other structures both on the coast and in areas of higher terrain.

The storm is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge inundation of 9-13 feet and cause destructive wave action against the coast.

Rainfall potential is forecast to be 15-30 inches that could lead to widespread, catastrophic flash floods and landslides. Some isolated locations are forecast to receive more than 40 inches of rain.

The storm is forecast to make a second landfall as a major hurricane on Cuba's southern coast overnight on Wednesday morning. Hurricane warnings were in effect for Cuba's southwest coasts, as well as for the central and southeastern Bahamas.

Areas of Cuba are forecast to receive rain totals of 10-20 inches, with some isolated areas receiving as much as 25 inches. Catastrophic flooding and landslides are likely, NHC forecasters say.

"Do not venture out of your safe shelter," the NHC said Monday as the storm approached Jamaica. "Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely today through Tuesday. Catastrophic winds in the eyewall have the potential to cause total structural failure especially in higher elevation areas tonight and early Tuesday."

"This will result in extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communication outages, and isolated communities," the agency added. "Life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves are expected along the southern coast through Tuesday."

"In Haiti, extensive infrastructural damage and isolation of communities is likely," the NHC said. "Tropical storm conditions are expected late Tuesday and Wednesday."

Residents in southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos have been advised to monitor the storm closely as life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall are possible on Wednesday.

"Residents should follow advice given by local officials and be sure to have preparations complete by Tuesday night," the NHC said.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.