Metro Detroit Weather: Drier and more seasonable weather returns

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, August 13

As a cold front slides through Metro Detroit, an isolated shower will be possible through the afternoon. However, most locations will remain dry for the remainder of the day. Sunshine and more comfortable air returns for both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points will be lower, making it less humid across the region. The August summer heat does return this weekend with highs back to near 90°.

Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.