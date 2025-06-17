Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms expected tomorrow

Severe storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. After the storms clear a heatwave will move in by this weekend through next week. Near record highs will be in the mid 90s.

Severe storms probable Wednesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a storm. Lows in the mid to upper 60s and 71° in Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Very humid with storms expected. Severe storms are looking more probable in teh afternoon and evening. The most likely timing is from 5 PM to Midnight. Very heavy rain could cause street flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s and the heat index will be in the upper 80s. Areas north of M59 will be a bit cooler. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partial sun with a slight rain and storm chance. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

