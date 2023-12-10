First week of December offers warmer than average temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — If you're wondering where the snow is this year, you aren't alone! This December has left West Michigan feeling warmer and less snow-y than usual.

So far this month, temperatures have been on average, six degrees warmer than our seasonal averages over the last 30 years. High temperatures have broken records in Battle Creek and Muskegon by reaching the upper 50s on Saturday.

MRCC, WXMI FOX 17 Courtesy of Midwest Regional Climate Center

Temperatures are expected to stay warmer than average over the next two weeks, according to the Climate Prediction Center. This would mean warmer temperatures than average right before Christmas.

CPC, NOAA, WXMI FOX 17

And picking up snow for a white Christmas is looking even less likely, too.

CPC, NOAA, WXMI

The warmth and lack of precipitation isn't a surprise though. The El Nino set up historically brings these conditions to the Midwest. To read more on El Nino, click here.