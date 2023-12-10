Watch Now

First week of December offers warmer than average temperatures

Highs averaged six degrees warmer than seasonal averages
Hot sun
Associated Press
Posted at 5:38 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 14:18:46-05

WEST MICHIGAN — If you're wondering where the snow is this year, you aren't alone! This December has left West Michigan feeling warmer and less snow-y than usual.

So far this month, temperatures have been on average, six degrees warmer than our seasonal averages over the last 30 years. High temperatures have broken records in Battle Creek and Muskegon by reaching the upper 50s on Saturday.

Average Temperature Departure from Normals
Courtesy of Midwest Regional Climate Center

Temperatures are expected to stay warmer than average over the next two weeks, according to the Climate Prediction Center. This would mean warmer temperatures than average right before Christmas.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

And picking up snow for a white Christmas is looking even less likely, too.

8-14 Day Outlook Precipitation

The warmth and lack of precipitation isn't a surprise though. The El Nino set up historically brings these conditions to the Midwest. To read more on El Nino, click here.

