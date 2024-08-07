Watch Now

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado Tuesday in St. Joseph County

NWS Northern Indiana will provide specifics Thursday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich — The National Weather Service confirmed the presence of an EF-2 tornado in St. Joseph County earlier this week.

The tornado passed through the northwest side of the county Tuesday morning just after 8 a.m., and believed to have ended right over Three Rivers.

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is continuing to collect damage reports and analyze radar data. Finalized track length and width are expected to be released Thursday. It is believed to have reached wind speeds of 115 mph.

**EDITOR'S NOTE: It was previously reported the NWS confirmed the tornado was classified to be an EF-1. They have since changed that classification, and the article has been adjusted to reflect that.

