Patchy frost potential - Cover up your plants

Overnight temperatures will dip to the upper 30s with winds that will calm significantly. When temperatures dip to the upper 30s, with calm winds and clearer skies, it's the perfect mix for patchy frost formation.

With potential to clear overnight for many of our inland communities, we could be picking up on that frost early Monday morning. If cloud cover persists and winds do not calm, widespread frost will be less likely.

WXMI FOX 17 WXMI FOX 17

Around the second week of October, West Michigan tends to pick up on it's first frost.

WXMI FOX 17

The first freeze follows closely behind.

NOAA MRCC NWS GRR WMXI

Remember if you'd like to keep your plants living, bring them inside or cover them up!