50-foot tree crashes in front of Westland home during thunderstorm

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Folks had quite the scare this afternoon when a storm ripped through their Westland neighborhood on Markey Street Monday.

Security camera footage from a neighbor’s house showed just how strong mother nature can be.

"It was a big crack and loud enough that I ran as fast as I could to get out of the living room," Steven Novak said.

Novak says he thought a 50-plus-foot tree was headed for his house.

His wife and young son were playing in the living room, just feet away from where the tree landed.

"The fact that it missed our house by a foot, you have to thank our lucky stars," Lauren Novak said. "And it was just terrifying. That is the only word I can think of to describe it."

The tree landed on top of two cars. Ashley Arrambide had no way to get home.

"I think we are just kind of stuck here for the next couple days," Arrambide said.

The tree spared the Novak's house, but Stephan Rodwell wasn't so lucky.

Big branches clipped the corner of his roof. He said it is hard to tell how much damage was done.

"Can't really do anything right now and can't really get anywhere," Rodwell said. "As soon as we can figure out what we are doing with the actual tree, we'll get the damage assessed.”

Rodwell says he's thankful to have good neighbors and said it's miracle they are all in one piece.

"Can't believe we all got out of this alive, just a little bit of degrees, different directions and we'd all be writing different stories," Rodwell said.

A lot of neighbors had smiles on their faces and were in great spirits.

Now, they are trying to figure out how to get the tree out of the way.

