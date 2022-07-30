Another heat wave on the way for metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Up to this point, our summer has been dry with fairly average temperatures, but that's about to change.

It appears the first week of August will bring temperatures back to the 90s and keep us there for a couple of days. As usual with Midwestern heat waves, the humidity is just as much of an issue as the heat itself.

Mike Taylor Big heat returns

The heat index will range from 98° to 105°, which puts us in play for potential Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings.

Mike Taylor Heat Index

BAD NEWS FOR DROUGHT RELIEF

A moderate drought is slowly taking over the area and it doesn't appear to get better any time soon.

We can really use the rain, and this weather pattern will provide just the opposite. By the time this heat wave is done, additional areas will be abnormally dry or within a moderate drought.