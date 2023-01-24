COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit

Watch Now
Snow emergencies declared across metro Detroit
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jan 24, 2023
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies.

During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.

You can check out the list we are constantly updating below:

  • Birmingham (beginning at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday)
  • City of Inkster (beginning at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday)
