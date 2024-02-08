Hear how metro Detroiters are celebrating the near-record warm weather

(WXYZ) — People across metro Detroit headed outside on Thursday, soaking up as much of the unseasonably warm weather as possible.

We hit a high of 61 degrees on Thursday afternoon, just one degree shy of a record, and in celebration of the warm, I spent the day talking to those who were enjoying it.

One way people celebrated? By hitting the golf course.

"If someone had told you a month ago that you’d be golfing in February, what would you have said?" I asked Reggie Dillingham.

"What state am I in?" he responded.

"We had to get out here cause it’s like the first beautiful day of the year," Jarrell Fields added.

Like many, Mike, Reggie and Jarrell stopped what they were doing to get outside on Thursday. They went to Rackham Golf Course in Huntington Woods, one of their favorite places, in the dead of winter.

"When was the last time you guys can remember golfing in February?" I asked.

"Probably the first time ever," Fields said.

"I don’t think ever," Dillingham added.

"It’s too unbelievable that in the middle of February, you’re golfing and the temperature is in the 50s," Dan Stein.

Rackham was packed with people from across the area taking advantage of the temperatures.

Next to the golf course, families were enjoying the warm weather at the Detroit Zoo.

The Haggerty family, from Clinton Township, couldn't stop smiling.

"We just saw the baby chimpanzee," Audrey Haggerty said. "I love it."

Another energetic family traveled from Canton to soak in the rays by the camels at the zoo.

As every Michigander knows, you have to soak in the warmth when you can.

The best news? It's supposed to be just as gorgeous on Friday.