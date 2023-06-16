National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Monroe County

DETROIT BEACH, Mich. (WXYZ) — The National Weather Service says their damage survey has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Monroe County.

The area was about 1/2 mile north-northwest of Detroit Beach.

The survey found the tornado lasted for 4.7 miles and had a width of 400 yards, ending about 1 mile southwest of Estral Beach and exiting over Lake Erie north of the Fermi Power Plant.

The NWS says the damage is mostly large tree limbs down, with the greatest damage occurring in Woodland Beach.

The winds reportedly ranged from 70 miles per hour to 90 miles per hour.