National Weather Services confirms EF-2 tornado hit Grand Blanc overnight

After severe storms hit the area overnight, we started hearing reports of damage around Grand Blanc.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 14:59:39-05

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The National Weather Service is confirming that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Grand Blanc overnight.

The survey found the tornado touched down in Creasey Bicentennial Park and remained on the ground for 5.7 miles, extending the path to a width of 450 yards. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 10 minutes.

The tornado is estimated to have a peak windspeed of 115 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, this is only the second time a tornado has been observed in southeast Michigan. The only preview once occurred exactly 50 years ago, on February 28, 1974. That tornado was in southwest Wayne County.

