Wind brings down trees, tears shingles from roofs in metro Detroit

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Macomb Township, Jim Miracle was surprised at the amount of damage inflicted by thunderstorms that went through metro Detroit Monday.

Shingles from his roof littered the neighborhood.

“It seems like we’ve seen worse, but yeah, I don't know what happened,” Miracle said. "It (shingles) was all over this backyard, I picked it up all over there, it was across the street over there, shingles were everywhere.”

A few of his neighbors had damage as well. Across Hayes Road, downed trees scattered a condo complex. Neighbors say a burst of wind came quick.

“It was crazy, it happened so fast,” Jennifer Demaria said.

“It was five to 10 seconds and you could feel the windows moving a little bit,” Robert Neveau said.

Karen Sparks in Wolverine Lake was filming with her cell phone as a tree fell into her home, nearly landing on her.

“It was in such slow motion that I couldn't even process it,” Sparks said.

While some have more cleanup than others, everyone was thankful it wasn’t worse and what was damaged can be replaced.

“Going to get a hold of the insurance company I guess and see how quickly they can get someone out here,” Miracle said.

