What we know about the shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Texas

A woman was killed by two off-duty officers after police said she opened fire with a long rifle inside celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's megachurch in Texas, sending worshippers rushing out of the building between busy Sunday services.

The woman, in her early to mid-30s, had on a trenchcoat and a backpack and was accompanied by a young boy when she entered the west side of Lakewood Church just before 2 p.m., Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference later that day.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office told Scripps News the suspect was identified as Genesse Ivonne Moreno.

The suspect died at the scene after a shootout with a Houston police officer and an agent of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission who were off-duty at the church. Texas law does not prohibit firearms in religious places of worship.

The 5-year-old boy who was with the woman and a 57-year-old man were both wounded, but it’s unclear whose gunfire struck the two victims. Police said the boy is in critical condition at a local children’s hospital, but they did not say what relationship the boy had with the shooter.

At some point after she was shot, the woman threatened that she had a bomb, but officers did not find any explosives in her backpack or her vehicle. Finner said the woman was also spraying some type of substance on the ground when she entered the church but did not specify what it was determined to be.

It’s unclear what the shooter’s motivation was.

During the news conference, Osteen said his congregation was “devastated” and that he would pray for the victims, suspect and their families. It was not clear where he was at the time of the shooting or how many attendees were in the church at the time.

“We’re going to stay strong and we’re going to continue to move forward,” he said. “There are forces of evil, but the forces that are for us — the forces of God — are stronger than that. So we’re going to keep going strong and just, you know, doing what God’s called us to do: lift people up and give hope to the world.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying “our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred.”

Osteen’s church is the third-largest megachurch in the U.S. with 45,000 regular attendees each week, according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research. The enormous building was previously an arena for the NBA’s Houston Rockets and has a 16,000-person capacity.

