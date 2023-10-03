When to change away from Daylight Saving Time this year

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. Eastern Time, at which point much of the U.S. sets its clocks back one hour.

Nearly all regions in the U.S. observe this annual change, with the exception of Hawaii, parts of Arizona, and American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Most of Canada, Europe, parts of Australia and Chile and Paraguay in South America also follow the patterns of Daylight Saving Time, and will adjust their clocks.

In the Northern Hemisphere, most countries make their changes either on the last Sunday in October, or the first Sunday in November.

In the contiguous U.S., five time zones and the observance of DST were first adopted to make the scheduling of railroad traffic easier. Adherence to DST was made a legal requirement in 1966, and the then-newly-created Department of Transportation took over management and oversight of U.S. time zones.

In recent years, U.S. lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate the changing of clocks and instead observe Daylight Saving Time year-round.

In March, a bipartisan group of senators introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which they say could have wide-ranging societal benefits, from improving the amount of daylight residents get to cutting down crime rates and reducing energy usage.

