Whitmer Kidnapping trial: Defense wants 'snitch' feds kicked off case to testify

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Defense attorneys filed a motion to compel a key informant in the case who now says he wants to take the 5th and not testify for the government.

Stephen Robeson was kicked off the kidnap plot case after the feds learned he was helping the group he was spying on for the FBI.

The motion says Robeson "has a prolific history of being a snitch" for the feds in cases dating back to the early 2000s and working in the plot to kidnap the Governor.

The evidence is Robeson appointed defendant Adam Fox to the fake group Michigan Patriots 3%ers and arraigned training, planning meetings, and took members of the group to protests and riots to "get them worked up" while secretly recording for the feds.

There's also evidence Robeson tipped off one member of the group the feds were onto them, that Robeson wanted to keep them from getting caught and continue the plot.

Robeson was kicked off the case by the feds and charged with being a felon in possession of a gun charge.

The motion says Robeson does not want to testify "out of fear of self-incrimination and wishes to hide behind a threat of prosecution that has no basis as he was acting under the authority" of the FBI.

The defense strategy of the 4 men on trial includes entrapment.

The government has not responded to the motion.

Federal Judge Robert Jonker has not ruled on it.