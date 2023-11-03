Woman sues Atlanta Braves, Jorge Soler for 'excruciating' injury

A Braves fan who suffered "extensive and excruciating injuries" has filed a lawsuit against the team and former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler for throwing a ball into the stands during the 2021 World Series.

Mayra Norris and her husband filed a civil action in Cobb County Superior Court, where an incident took place on Oct. 29, 2021, just before the start of the fifth inning. Soler, having finished warm-up tosses, threw a ball into the seats in Section 109 at Truist Park.

“Soler did not softly toss the ball into the stands to the crowd. He threw the ball overhand, with a great deal of speed and force,” the filing stated. “Soler threw the ball with such force and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye, causing extensive and excruciating injury to her right eye.”

The court document states that Norris suffered multiple fractures, a right eye edema and an infra-orbital abrasion, which will require long-term medical care. Furthermore, it states that the incident has caused “loss of companionship, love, affection, and intimacy" in the Norris marital relationship.

The lawsuit alleges that the Braves were negligent in not ensuring the safety of visitors on their premises and that Soler recklessly and without caution threw the ball into the stands.

For their part, the Braves strongly denied any wrongdoing by the team or Soler.

"Mrs. Norris' injury was not due to any negligence on the part of Jorge Soler, the Braves, or anyone affiliated with our organization," a spokesperson for the Braves told local news station 11 Alive. "We intend to answer and deny the claims, and immediately move for the court to dismiss the case based on the legal precedent that has clearly and unwaveringly been set not only in Georgia, but across the country."

Norris is looking for fair compensation for her injuries.

Soler is no longer with the Atlanta Braves as he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2022 and is now a free agent.

