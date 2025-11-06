The Louvre urged to speed up security upgrades in audit conducted before the heist

France's court of auditors urged the Louvre museum to speed up its security modernization plans as a priority, in a report conducted before the Oct. 19 jewels heist that noted major delays in the renovation of the world’s most-visited museum.

Thursday’s report by the Cour des Comptes comes after a series of failings and security issues came to light following the robbery of the $102-million worth Crown Jewels that shocked the world. The thieves used a truck-mounted basket lift to reach a window of the Apollo Gallery and fled with the trove within minutes.

“The theft of the crown jewels is undoubtedly a deafening alarm bell,” Pierre Moscovici, head of the court of auditors, said at a news conference.

The report, focusing on the 2018-2024 period, said the museum's investments prioritized “visible and attractive operations” like buying new pieces of art and improving visitor experience. That was “at the expense of the maintenance and renovation of buildings and technical installations, particularly safety and security systems,” it said.

A plan to modernize security equipment was being studied since 2018 but its implementation kept being delayed, the report said. Actual technical work was only to start next year and was planned to be fully implemented by 2032.

"The pace is far too slow," Moscovici said.

The court of auditors believes security can be improved without hiring more staff at the museum, Moscovici added. A previous assessment shows that the Oct. 19 heist was made possible by outdated security systems, not because of lack of staff, he said.

The cost for security modernization is estimated to 83 million euros ($95 million), out of which only 3 million euros ($3.5 million) have been invested between 2018 and 2024, according to the report.

The museum said that over the past three years, 134 digital cameras have been installed to supplement or replace outdated cameras throughout the museum, the report noted.

The court of auditors, which is an independent body, recommended that the Louvre focuses on priorities including bringing the museum’s technical facilities, particularly safety and security, up to standards, and cut its expenses in other areas. That means reducing art acquisition and saving on museum rooms' renovation projects, the report said.

In response to the audit, the Louvre on Thursday said it “regretted” that the report did not take into account the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the 2024 Paris Olympics, which the museum said impacted certain decisions.

The Louvre said it agrees with most of the court of auditors’ recommendations and already made similar proposals. It noted that the Oct. 19 theft occurred weeks before planned security improvements were to start being implemented.

The decade-long “Louvre New Renaissance” plan, which includes security improvements, was launched earlier this year. It is estimated it would cost up to $933 million to modernize infrastructure, ease crowding and give the famed Mona Lisa a dedicated gallery by 2031.

Last week, Culture Minister Rachida Dati said the Louvre will install streetside anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices in the next two months, following a provisional investigation that found a “chronic, structural underestimation” of the risk of theft at the Paris landmark.

Dati acknowledged “security gaps,” refused the resignation of the museum director and cited four failings: underestimated risk, underequipped security, ill-suited governance and “obsolete” protocols.

Four suspects in the Louvre heist were arrested last week, including three believed to be members of the team of four that was filmed using a basket lift to reach the museum’s window. They face preliminary charges of theft by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy. The jewels have not been recovered, authorities said.