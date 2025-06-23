Trump says Iran warned US before missile attack; no injuries reported

President Donald Trump confirmed that no one was harmed in Iran's retaliatory attacks on an American base in Qatar.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said Iran gave the U.S. "early notice" before firing 14 missiles at Al Udeid Air Base. He added that 13 of those missiles were "knocked down" and the 14th was "set free" because it was not threatening.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," President Trump's post says.

A U.S. official told Scripps News that Iran used both short and medium-range ballistic missiles in the attack, which was condemned by Qatari officials.

A top Iranian official said the number of missiles used in the attack in Qatar was the same as the number of bombs the U.S. dropped on three of its nuclear facilities on Saturday.

"The base targeted in the attack by Iranian forces was far from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar," the official said.

Around the same time of the attack in Qatar, officials were reportedly informed about a potential attack on Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq. However, the Associated Press reports that the missiles never arrived and no one claimed responsibility.

Qatar announced its airspace had reopened for normal operations later on Monday.

The incidents occurred less than 48 hours after the U.S. struck Iran’s nuclear sites. President Trump said the operation caused “monumental damage.”

Pentagon officials described it as the largest operational deployment of B-2 bombers in U.S. history, with more than a dozen 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs used in the assault.

The escalation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, which began June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes that killed senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Since then, Israel and Iran have exchanged near-daily strikes. Iran claims hundreds have been killed in the ongoing war, while Israel has reported limited casualties. However, some Iranian missiles have breached Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and caused damage to buildings.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the circumstances surrounding a base in Iraq that was initially believed to be targeted by Iran. The country has only claimed responsibility for the attack in Qatar.