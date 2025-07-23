French President Emmanuel Macron sues after Candace Owens claims his wife Brigitte could be a man

French President Emmanuel Macron sued right-wing media personality Candace Owens for defamation on Wednesday after Owens claimed in several videos that Macron's wife Brigitte could be a man.

The suit charges Owens with 22 counts of defamation as part of "a campaign of global humiliation" intended to generate profit for Owens and her companies.

According to the complaint, Owens published a video in March of 2025 titled "Is France’s First Lady a Man?" Several other videos followed, including a multi-part series. The suit alleges that Owens has also sold merchandise related to the claim.

The complaint against Owens states that she "was repeatedly presented with credible, verifiable evidence disproving her claims—including documentation, public records, and direct outreach from the Macrons."

In the suit, the Macrons say they have suffered economic damage and loss of business opportunities. They are suing Owens for punitive damages.

On Wednesday afternoon, Owens had not yet directly commented on the suit. In a post on X on Tuesday, she acknowledged that she could be targeted by a lawsuit.