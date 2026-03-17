Ireland touts record investments in US economy

Top Irish political and business leaders are meeting with their American counterparts in Washington this week to announce new, historic levels of investment in the U.S. economy.

The meetings come ahead of a busy week for the Irish taoiseach, or prime minister, who is meeting with President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.

The investments total more than $6.1 billion and feature companies like nutrition giant Glanbia, insulation and construction solutions company Kingspan, and packaging firm Smurfit Westrock.

"Our focus is very much on the economic relationship with a series of engagement with business leaders who contribute so much to the sheer economic success between our nations. The Irish-US economic relationship is a very, very much mutually beneficial one, but a critical one for Ireland nonetheless. I just want to say that Ireland is a pro-enterprise country, and we are a pro-enterprise government. It's an important point to make, because everything policy-wise flows from that basic philosophical report,” Taoiseach Martin said during a breakfast briefing hosted by Amazon Web Services and Enterprise Ireland, the country’s economic development agency.

Martin added, “The business links across all of our sectors provide prosperity, jobs, and investment, not just for every Irish county, but for all of the 50 states of the USA.”

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, investment from Ireland to the U.S. reached a record of $389 billion in 2025. Ireland now ranks fifth in foreign direct investment to the U.S., and the largest per capita. Irish companies also employ more than 200,000 Americans across the country.

“This speaks to an incredible and unenviable transatlantic innovation corridor that we've created between our two countries, underpinned by successive Irish entrepreneurs, deeply committed to delivering a competitive edge for their US partners and creating quality jobs here in the US and also on the ground back home in Ireland,” Jenny Melia, CEO of Enterprise Ireland.

Nick Leysath, a managing director at Evercam, a reality-driven construction intelligence platform, emphasized how well American and Irish companies fit together.

“I think like the reality of construction and building and building fast is like, who's actually going to make this happen? Who's going to move the needle, you know, and make a real difference? You know, it's one thing to get it put onto a fancy slide deck or have a really nice website, but at the end of the day, what cuts the mustard is, is this facility, is this asset strong and running well because it was a quality build and it wasn't built on time, you know? And I think that the genuine nature of the Irish companies translates very well to America, where we're direct, we know what needs to happen and have happened, and in an equal way," he said.

Irish investments are likely to be front in center during President Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Martin this week, along with other issues like differing corporate tax rates and support for the war in Iran.

Another potential flashpoint could be U.S. tariffs on imports. President Trump imposed a 10% unilateral global tariff earlier this year, and some businesses, such as those in the pharmaceutical industry, may need to pay an additional 4.5% to comply with the president’s most-favored-nation pricing. Irish companies may be particularly sensitive given 43% of all Irish exports went to the U.S. in 2025, according to data from the country’s Central Statistics Office.

Laysath says his company has been hit by tariffs, but they’ve found ways to mitigate the impact.

“You know, doing our best to not disrupt progress is kind of the key, right? So if it means there's times where we have to eat it a little bit for the sake of not disrupting, like current progress on a project, then we will. Otherwise, it just kind of adjusts our prices accordingly," he said.

He added, “We're also very fortunate that we're a global company already, right? So whatever happens in America and tariffs here are not everything to those that maybe operate predominantly in the States. So we can kind of balance it around the globe.”

Meanwhile, other companies like Tate Global, a firm responsible for manufacturing infrastructure for data centers, have been able to navigate the shifting tariff environment by further investing in the U.S.

“It's been one of those things you have to be agile, you have to be adaptable. Look, I think one of the benefits for us is that we had committed to several hundred thousand square foot of manufacturing space in the U.S., so obviously limited our exposure to that a lot. And look, we've pivoted, we've moved quickly and been as agile as we can be. quite a domestic supply chain to a large extent, but obviously, there were certain aspects that were hampered by it. Ultimately, it's kind of one of those things, everyone's dealing with it, so just have to manage it, manage it as it comes,” Connor Maloney, the President of Tate Americas, said.