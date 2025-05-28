Israel's Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza leader Mohammed Sinwar has been killed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Wednesday that Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar — the brother of the group's deceased former leader Yahya Sinwar — is dead.

It comes a week after Netanyahu said during a press conference that "it appears" Mohammed Sinwar was among "tens of thousands of terrorists" Israeli forces have eliminated.

Mohammed Sinwar took over leadership of Hamas after his brother was killed in 2024. Yahya Sinwar was the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack that triggered the ongoing war against Israel in Gaza.

It remains unclear who will take over as the new leader of Hamas in Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, nearly 4,000 people have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire was abandoned in march.

Earlier this month, Israel launched what leaders described as "extensive" new group operations in the Gaza Strip — the largest offensive since that ceasefire ended.

"Our forces are seizing more and more territory in Gaza," Netanyahu said last week. "At the end of the move, all areas of the Strip will be under Israeli security control."