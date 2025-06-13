US assisting Israel as it defends against second wave of missile strikes from Iran

Israel defended against a second wave of Iranian missiles early on Saturday morning local time, as Iran continues retaliation for deep Israeli strikes against its military leadership and nuclear capabilities.

Israeli authorities urged residents to return to bomb shelters as the second wave of missiles threatened at least two cities, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Israel's air defense systems were active, intercepting several incoming missiles.

The U.S. is assisting Israel in shooting down missiles targeting its territory, administration officials confirmed to Scripps News on Friday.



Israeli emergency services said at least 41 people have been injured in Iran's retaliatory strikes so far, with two people seriously injured.

Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council on Friday Israel's strikes had killed at least 78 people and injured at least another 320.

Anti-air defenses were active in Tehran early on Saturday local time as Israel's attack continued.

Local outlets reported a fire at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport.

Israel's strikes have damaged or destroyed much of Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment site, according to analysis by the International Atomic Energy Agency. In a report to the UN Security Council, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said there was "radiological and chemical contamination inside the facilities at Natanz," but said there was no immediate radiological threat to the surrounding area.

Also at the Security Council meeting, U.S. State Department Senior Bureau Official McCoy Pitt reiterated that "The United States was informed of the strikes ahead of time but was not militarily involved in these strikes."

Iran promised to retaliate after Israel launched the deep strike against Iran's military leadership and nuclear capabilities on Friday, using warplanes as well as drones smuggled into Iran in advance.

Israel says its strikes killed three top Iranian military leaders, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, Gen. Hossein Salami and Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The strikes also killed two of Iran's top nuclear experts.

Immediately after Israel's attack, Iran launched some 100 drones toward Israel. Israel said its air defenses intercepted most of those drones.

In a message to the Iranian people Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encouraged them to take a stand against Iran's leadership.

"In the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker," Netanyahu said. "This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard."

The U.S. has acknowledged the attacks but made clear that it was not involved with Israel's strikes on Friday.

President Donald Trump pushed Iran to continue negotiations with the U.S. concerning its nuclear program, warning that Israeli attacks "will only get worse."

President Trump held a call with Netanyahu on Friday. He also met with the administration's National Security Council in the Situation Room concerning the strikes between Israel and Iran.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

